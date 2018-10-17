It is disgraceful to see that someone has been taking – stealing – political signs in Old Orchard Beach this year.

There have been numerous instances where signs for Lori Gramlich, Justin Chenette and “Yes on 1” have been removed from both public and private property – private property where owners have given their permission to have these signs placed – while other campaign signs at the same spots were left untouched.

Stealing political signs is illegal in all states. Apparently, we need to remind people that this is not only against the law, it also infringes upon our freedom of speech and is poor politics and decorum as well.

We will not be bullied, and Old Orchard Beach deserves better than this. I am calling on all candidates to take a stand and speak out against these crimes.

Roslyn Tetzel

Old Orchard Beach

