Forecasters are calling for more damaging winds and another round of power outages Thursday, just two days after high winds knocked out power to more than 95,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers and more than 10,000 Emera Maine customers.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire state that will take effect at 3 a.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Related Headlines CMP restores power to most of the 95,000 customers who lost it

Wind gusts of more than 45 mph are possible beginning at daybreak Thursday and continuing throughout the day. The windy blasts will be followed by unseasonable cold, the weather service said.

“Thursday night will likely see a hard freeze across the entire area, ending the growing season,” the weather service said in a message posted on its website Wednesday.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter said temperatures at the Portland International Jetport on Thursday evening could drop to 24 degrees.

Even through the winter solstice is still two months away, 1 inch of snow fell on Mount Washington on Thursday and Sugarloaf Mountain got a dusting of snow, Schroeter said.

Schroeter said Thursday will be cold with highs climbing only into the 40s.

CMP said in a statement that it hoped to have everyone’s power restored Wednesday, but as of 7:12 p.m. roughly 350 customers were still without power.

Emera Maine, which serves customers in northern and eastern Maine, issued a statement Wednesday warning customers that more challenging weather conditions are expected Thursday.

“Forecasters have indicated wind gusts could reach 45 mph throughout the region between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Elevated winds and gusts may bring down trees and branches, leading to power outages,” Emera Maine said.

Emera is asking customers to put safety first by reporting any downed power lines or unsafe conditions.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: