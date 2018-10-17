PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Police officers in New Hampshire and Maine are putting down their razors to raise money for children’s advocacy groups.
The Portsmouth Herald reports police officers will let their beards grow during October to support centers in York County in Maine and in Rockingham County in New Hampshire that provide services for abused children.
Women employees are participating by wearing blue nail polish.
The Rockingham County center raised nearly $18,000 through the “Beards for Bucks” fundraiser last year.
Kittery Police Lt. John Desjardins says his beard is “a little bit itchy,” but the fundraiser is a great cause.
