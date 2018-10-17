CHIQUIMULA, Guatemala — Over 2,000 Honduran migrants traveling en masse through Guatemala resumed their journey toward the U.S. on Wednesday as President Trump sought to turn the caravan into a political issue.

A day after warning Central American governments they risk losing U.S. aid if they don’t do something and saying that anyone entering the country illegally would be arrested and deported, Trump turned his sights on Democrats and urged Republican allies to campaign on border security.

“Hard to believe that with thousands of people from South of the Border, walking unimpeded toward our country in the form of large Caravans, that the Democrats won’t approve legislation that will allow laws for the protection of our country. Great Midterm issue for Republicans!” Trump said in a Wednesday tweet.

The migrants are fleeing poverty and gangland violence in one of the world’s most murderous countries.

