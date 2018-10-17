STANDISH — Colleen Sheehan had a goal and an assist Wednesday night as St. Joseph’s pulled away for a 4-1 GNAC women’s soccer victory over Colby-Sawyer.

Sheehan assisted on Haley DaGraca’s for a 1-0 lead at the half for the Monks (12-2, 9-2).

McKenzie Murphy, Sheehan and Emily Thornton added second-half goals for a 4-0 lead before Sam Mitchell got on the board for the Chargers (6-7, 6-5) with 2:49 left to play.

COLBY 9, UM-FARMINGTON 1: Sarah Lofstrom scored twice in the opening 12:28 and the Mules (5-6-1) rolled past the Beavers (3-12) in a non-conference game at Farmington.

McKenna Brodeur scored in the 36th minute for Farmington.

ENDICOTT 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Madeline Cheney drilled home a failed clear by the Nor’easters for the goal that gave the Gulls (8-4-4, 5-1-1) a 2-1 lead over the University of New England (6-7-1, 4-2-0) in Beverly, Massachusetts, leaving Endicott in first place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference standings with just a week remaining in the regular season.

Jessie Maywalt scored for UNE.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, PLYMOUTH STATE 1: Brooke Dugan scored with 2:46 left in the second half, providing the winning margin as the Huskies’ (8-7, 6-3 Little East Conference) topped Plymouth State (4-9, 4-6) in Gorham.

Dorina Sirois gave USM a 1-0 lead during the 49th minute.

Lindsay Pych had one save for the Huskies. Jess Distler made eight saves for the Panthers.

MEN’S SOCCER

ENDICOTT 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Jesse Martinez set up Alex Vuksta and Dario Neukom as the Gulls (9-4-2, 6-0-2 CCC) pushed away from a 1-1 tie against UNE (5-10, 2-4) with two early second-half goals in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Dan Good scored for UNE.

BOWDOIN 3, BATES 1: Matt Uek headed home the go-ahead goal 11 minutes into the second half – just 96 seconds after Brian Bae tied the game for the Polar Bears (8-3-2, 4-2-2) – during a NESCAC game against Bates (8-5, 3-5) in Brunswick.

Bates led 1-0 at the half on Frederick Hohmann’s goal off a cross from Ciaran Bardong. The Polar Bears countered with three goals in the second half. Bae got behind the Bates goalkeeper and tied the game with a low rolling shot 9:15 into the second half.

Uek put the Polar Bears on top off a cross from Drake Byrd from the left side. Ryan Houseman added the final goal for Bowdoin, on Byrd’s second assist.

Robbie Montanaro made four saves for the Bobcats. Chris Kingston made two for the Polar Bears.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AMERICA EAST: The University of Vermont, with six of nine first-place votes, earned 62 points to finish first in the America East’s men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll.

Hartford, with the remaining three first-place votes, finished second with 59 points.

Maine, at 19 points, is tied with New Hampshire for seventh place, seven points ahead of predicted last-place finisher UMass-Lowell.

Maine’s predicted finish is its highest since it was picked to finish fifth in the 2012-13 poll.

