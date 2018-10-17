GOLF

Laura Davies won the Senior LPGA Championship on Wednesday at chilly and windy French Lick Resort inj Indiana to sweep the year’s two senior major events.

Davies birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and a four-stroke victory over Helen Alfredsson and Silvia Cavalleri. Davies won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in July at Chicago Golf Club. In March in Phoenix, she tied for second in the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup.

Davies led wire-to-wire, finishing at 8-under 208.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Nina Dooley’s shot from outside the 18 passed just beyond the reach of diving Berwick Academy keeper Sam Montagno, providing the winning margin for Pingree (8-3) during a 1-0 Eastern Independent League victory over the Bulldogs (9-2-1) in South Berwick.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has undergone Tommy John surgery on his right elbow that is expected to keep him out of action for much of next season.

The Yankees said the surgery went as expected Wednesday.

SOCCER

WEMBLEY SALE: Wembley Stadium is staying in the hands of English soccer.

American sports magnate Shad Khan abandoned a $790 million bid for the English Football Association’s main asset after recognizing the extent of opposition to the sale.

Khan, who owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League soccer club Fulham, had seen buying Wembley as a way of raising the prospects of an American football franchise moving to London.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Jack Sock needed three sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas beat John Millman 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a little more than two hours, and Sock outlasted Swedish home favorite Elias Ymer 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

KREMLIN CUP: Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina secured the last two places at the season-ending WTA Finals despite neither winning a match.

The fifth-ranked Pliskova lost to Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2, giving the idle Svitolina a spot in the tournament in Singapore. Kiki Bertens then lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 a short time later, handing Pliskova the final spot.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kyle Larson has been docked 10 points by NASCAR for a rules violation that could bring an end to his championship chances.

Chip Ganassi Racing was penalized for breaking NASCAR’s policy on damaged vehicles during the race at Talladega Superspeedway. The points deduction drops Larson to 36 points below the cutoff for the final transfer position to the third round of the playoffs. NASCAR will cut the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers following Sunday’s race at Kansas.

BOXING

CONTRACT: Canelo Alvarez has signed an 11-fight deal to have his fights shown on the sports-streaming service DAZN, beginning with his next bout.

Alvarez will move up in weight to challenge WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Share

< Previous