JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL’s loudest trash talker has little to say after two lopsided losses.

Jacksonville All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a repeat performance Thursday from his news conference after a 40-7 loss to Dallas four days earlier.

Ramsey drew sharp criticism for offering short answers in the locker room after the 33-point drubbing, mostly because he’s been so vocal – and critical – of fellow NFL players this year. He was equally succinct during his media session ahead of Sunday’s game against Houston.

Ramsey spoke for a little more than a minute Thursday. His media session after the loss to the Cowboys was a few seconds longer.

Neither compared to the verbose jabs Ramsey has taken against Kansas City “return specialist” Tyreek Hill and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore in recent weeks.

The third-year player and fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft also ripped several quarterbacks in an interview this summer.

Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash” and said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was “overrated.” Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Eli Manning of the Giants also got less-than-stellar reviews. Ramsey called Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger “decent at best.”

Ramsey also praised several quarterbacks, including Watson.

A few weeks later, Ramsey upset a number of hockey players and their fans by saying he could play in the NHL despite having never skated.

The Tennessee native has 21 tackles and two pass breakups this season, part of a defense that allowed 802 yards, 63 points and 49 first downs in consecutive road losses to Kansas City and Dallas.

