LOS ANGELES — Judy Blume has at long last agreed to a feature film adaptation of her 1970 young adult novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig is set to adapt and direct the film, which will be produced by James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films.

Fremon Craig wrote that “thrilled is an understatement.” She’s known for writing and directing the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Share

< Previous

Next >