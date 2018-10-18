Susan Collins and Donald Trump owe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford a huge apology.
I experienced a similar assault by a man I trusted; since we were the only two present, there were no witnesses, and I told no one at the time except my minister.
After 30-plus years, the “when” is fuzzy and the “where” is, too, but I never, ever forgot the “who”!
Dorothy Spaulding
Cumberland
