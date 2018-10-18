After 14 years teaching high school English, two years running a nonprofit for at-risk youth, three years as a higher-education administrator and now as a doctoral student at the Muskie School for Public Service, I am writing to express my passionate support for Democrat Janet Mills for governor.

Her vision for a cradle-to-college education system that supports not only Maine children but also thriving economies and communities is key to Maine’s future. Janet understands that education begins with well-resourced schools and teachers, and systems that support creativity and innovation in the classroom.

She also understands that we must make post-secondary education affordable for all Mainers – both those who wish to attend college and those who wish to engage in skills training programs.

As a career educator, I’m eager to work with Janet to create a brighter future for all Mainers.

Holly Parker

South Portland

