After 14 years teaching high school English, two years running a nonprofit for at-risk youth, three years as a higher-education administrator and now as a doctoral student at the Muskie School for Public Service, I am writing to express my passionate support for Democrat Janet Mills for governor.
Her vision for a cradle-to-college education system that supports not only Maine children but also thriving economies and communities is key to Maine’s future. Janet understands that education begins with well-resourced schools and teachers, and systems that support creativity and innovation in the classroom.
She also understands that we must make post-secondary education affordable for all Mainers – both those who wish to attend college and those who wish to engage in skills training programs.
As a career educator, I’m eager to work with Janet to create a brighter future for all Mainers.
Holly Parker
South Portland
