As a family physician, I wholeheartedly support Democrat Janet Mills for our next governor. She strongly advocates for Medicaid expansion and increased access to health care for all Mainers. The expansion would cover over 70,000 Mainers, most of whom work.

According to Harvard Medical School and City University of New York research, over 150 Mainers will die in the next year if expansion doesn’t take effect. I’ve seen firsthand the tragic results of Mainers not having access to timely, comprehensive care. We’ve lost too many folks to premature disability or death already.

I’m alarmed that Shawn Moody, Republican candidate for governor, doesn’t support Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). Given Moody’s decision not to take part in a summer forum on the opioid crisis – instead, he attended a NASCAR event – I’m left questioning his commitment to the well-being of all Mainers.

How can we be a prosperous state without a healthy population?

Catherine Crute

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >