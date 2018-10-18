As I’ve attended many of the gubernatorial forums this fall, I’ve come to like and respect Shawn Moody as a person. However, something he’s done more than once now bears airing.

My sister, Terry Hayes, has been campaigning for 18 months. When she visited Cianbro Corp. back in March, she was so impressed by its strategies and culture, which propelled it to become one of the best places to work in Maine, she came up with the tagline: “I want to make Maine the best state in the country to work in!”

Imagine my surprise and dismay to hear Shawn repeating this as his own twice now: In the middle of an earlier forum and again in his closing statement at the University of New England/Portland Press Herald debate last Wednesday … to a rousing roar of applause!

Well, they say imitation is the highest form of flattery. So Terry’s campaign thanks Shawn for spreading her vision of workforce hope. And we look forward to the significant role he and his company will play in making Maine the best state in the country to work in under the Hayes administration!

Patty Bruce

Westbrook

