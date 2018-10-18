After losing left tackle Nate Solder in free agency, the New England Patriots’ offensive line has emerged as one of the NFL’s top units in 2018.

Through six weeks the Pats have given up just eight sacks, tying them for the second-fewest in the NFL. They’re giving up a sack on just 3.6 percent of dropbacks, the fourth- best sack rate allowed in the NFL.

That’s a great sign. But it’s also been a little while since this group has seriously been threatened.

Last week the Patriots dominated Kansas City Chiefs’ defense that was without their top pass rush threat in Justin Houston. The week before, an Indianapolis Colts defense lacked most of its top front-seven threats due to injury.

Against the Chicago Bears this week, the Patriots won’t be so lucky. When Tom Brady drops back to pass in Chicago, the offensive line will be tasked with protecting him from a very functional Khalil Mack on the outside and Akiem Hicks on the inside.

“Both of those two guys, they just kind of take them and toss them out of the way, whoever’s in front of them,” Coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “Get whoever’s got the ball, quarterback, running back. They’re hard to block.”

Mack has five sacks on the season, tying him for 10th in the NFL, and has generally been a terror for opposing offenses since being traded from the Oakland Raiders at the start of the season.

He did not practice Thursday with an ankle injury, and Coach Matt Nagy told reporters in Chicago that Mack’s situation is “day-to-day.”

Hicks, meanwhile, is a force up the middle, posting three sacks so far this year. The one-time Patriots defensive tackle is currently ranked as the NFL’s No. 3 interior D-lineman by Pro Football Focus.

The two rushers have combined to lead the charge for a resurgent Bears defense. Currently Chicago ranks third in sack rate, bringing down passers on 9.0 percent of dropbacks.

Mack and Hicks present a pair of big challenges for the Patriots up front – both running the ball and passing the ball.

On the edge, Mack will present a challenge for tackles Trent Brown and whoever winds up suiting up on the right side, be it a healthy Marcus Cannon or subbed-in LaAdrian Waddle.

Cannon was absent for a second straight practice Thursday. He did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough due to a concussion he sustained in New England’s 43-40 win over Kansas City last weekend.

Waddle replaced Cannon against the Chiefs and looks in line to start Sunday at the Bears. He took every offensive snap in Cannon’s place during New England’s Week 2 loss at Jacksonville, then 19 snaps over Weeks 3 through 5. In the final stages last Sunday, he played 28 snaps versus Kansas City.

But in none of those games did he face Mack.

“He turns it over on sacks, strip sacks, fumbles, tipped balls, interceptions,” Belichick said of Mack. “He’s a really strong, long player. He’s a good pass rusher. He’s got speed, he’s got power. He’s very aware and instinctive.”

Belichick also praised Hicks as a “powerful, explosive” player up the middle. Hicks is going to provide a big challenge for a Patriots offensive line that has so far been dominant in 2018. The interior trio of left guard Joe Thuney (NFL’s No. 10 guard by Pro Football Focus) center David Andrews (No. 10 center) and right guard Shaq Mason (No. 1 guard) have quietly combined for one of the best performances by a Patriots offensive line in years.

This group managed to keep Brady largely clean the past two weeks without huge threats on the opposing side. If they keep Brady upright against Chicago, then it will be time to start talking about this group as an elite offensive line..

PRACTICE: Ten Patriots were limited at practice Thursday: defensive tackle Malcom Brown (knee), wide receiver Julian Edelman (heel), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), running back Sony Michel (knee), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), defensive end John Simon (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle/knee).

BEARS: Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Cooper Sr. (hamstring) and guard Eric Kush (neck) were limited in practice Thursday.

