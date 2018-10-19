The town of Durham is looking for input from residents on whether to allow four types of retail marijuana establishments in town.

On Nov. 6, voters will be asked four nonbinding questions regarding the adult use of marijuana and the operation of marijuana stores, marijuana cultivation facilities, marijuana manufacturing facilities and marijuana testing facilities.

While it is legal to possess and grow small quantities of marijuana, the state is still working to permit retail establishments. Under state law, municipalities have “broad home rule authority … with an ‘opt-in’ provision,” meaning none of the four types of businesses would be legal in Durham unless they are approved by voters in a binding referendum.

Voters can show their support for none, one, all or any combination of the four categories. The purpose of the poll is advisory only and will not require the town to opt in at any point.

According to the town’s website, if the vote on any of the categories is favorable, the Board of Selectmen may ask the Planning Board to write ordinances regulating that category, which then would need to go before the voters at the town meeting or in a referendum.

