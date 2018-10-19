FALMOUTH — It took nearly one half for the Falmouth High football team to gain its footing Friday night against rival Greely. But when the Yachtsmen did, they surged to an impressive victory.

Behind the power running of Riley Reed and Coleman Allen, Falmouth pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Greely, 21-12.

The victory vaulted the Yachtsmen (5-3) into third place – and a home game – entering next week’s Class B South playoffs.

“We knew this game was basically a playoff game for us,” said Reed, who gained 70 of his 86 yards in the second half.

“It was absolutely crucial that we won and secured that higher spot to set us up better for the playoffs.”

It didn’t come easily. Greely (4-4) had the advantage for most of the first half, leading 6-0 late in the second quarter. But Falmouth put together an impressive 84-yard drive in the final 1:51 of the half to take the lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mancini to Jackman Graiver-Webber with 9.5 seconds left.

“We knew we had to make a play, we didn’t want to go into the half without a score,” said Mancini. “Coach said to me, ‘Hit the farthest wideout you got.’ Perfect sideline catch.”

Graiver-Webber broke his hand on the play and didn’t return. But Sam Pausman’s PAT gave Falmouth a 7-6 lead.

Falmouth quickly established its power running game in the third quarter.

“We knew they were a smaller squad and were going to get tired,” said Reed. “When we weren’t doing well we went back to basics and wanted to pound the ball and play tough football, beat them one-on-one.”

After neither team scored in the third quarter, the Yachtsmen opened the fourth with a first-and-goal at the Greely 2.

Two runs picked up all but two inches before Falmouth Coach John Fitzsimmons called a timeout.

“There was a little confusion,” he said. “When I was talking to the players, Coleman looked at me and said, ‘I will follow (right guard Jake) Ricker in. It will be in.’ So that’s what we called. Sometimes coaches have to trust their players, like when they look you in the eye and tell you they’ll take it in.”

And that’s what Allen did, bulling in to give Falmouth a 14-6 lead with 10:50 left. Mancini then intercepted a pass, setting Falmouth up at Greely’s 18. Four plays later, Reed scored from the 8 and it was 21-6.

Greely, which lost Brady Nolin to an injury in the second quarter (after he caught three passes for 69 yards), scored on a 15-yard pass from Nicholas Male to Joey Cassella with 41 seconds left. But the conversion pass failed.

“We play hard,” said Greely Coach Dave Higgins. “They’re a good group of kids. Falmouth is a good team and they beat us tonight.”

Mike Lowe can be contacted at 791-6422 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: MikeLowePPH

Share

< Previous

Next >