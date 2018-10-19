Liam Bridgham scored at the end of the first half and the start of the second half to lift No. 8 Scarborough to a 2-0 victory over ninth-seeded Thornton Academy in a Class A South boys’ soccer preliminary round game Friday afternoon at Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

The Red Storm (10-4-1) advanced to a quarterfinal at No. 1 Gorham (13-0-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Gorham won the regular season encounter, 4-0, in Scarborough on Sept. 11.

Scarborough players Marcus McKeough, Daniel Travers, Elliot Dumais, Brian Farino and Liam Bridgham, from left to right, celebrate a goal by Bridgham in a 2-0 win over Thornton Academy during a Class A South boys' soccer prelim Friday afternoon. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Neither team generated a good scoring chance in the first half until the Red Storm earned a corner kick with a minute to go. After the Golden Trojans failed to clear the ball from the box, Bridgham drove it home for a 1-0 lead.

Just 64 seconds into the second half, Bridgham doubled the advantage when he took a pass from Matt Ricker and sent a left-footed blast past Thornton keeper Nick Lea (seven saves) and into the right corner of the goal.

The Golden Trojans (6-8-1) tested Scarborough keeper Nathan Taggart in the second half, but Taggart (five saves) didn’t allow them to rally.

The Red Storm finished with a 9-5 shots advantage and took six corner kicks to Thornton’s one.

KENNEBUNK 2, WINDHAM 0: Tristen Worth scored twice in the final 12 minutes to lift the seventh-seeded Rams (8-6-1) over the 10th-seeded Eagles (6-8-1) in a Class A South prelim at Kennebunk.

The Rams will visit No. 3 Portland for a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Austin LaLiberty scored on a through ball from Andrew LaCerda with 5:05 left to lift the 11th-seeded Patriots (7-6-2) over the sixth-seeded Falcons (7-7-1) in a Class B South prelim in Rumford.

Brannon Gilbert recorded one save for Gray-New Gloucester, while Kyle Kenney stopped eight shots for Mountain Valley.

Gray-New Gloucester will play third-seeded Greely (7-5-2) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, ST. DOM’S 2: Mike Murphy scored two goals, including the 50th of his career, an assisted on another to lead the ninth-seeded Hawks (8-7) past the eighth-seeded Saints (5-7-3) in a Class C South boys’ soccer prelim in Auburn.

“Great players rise to the occasion, and Mike Murphy definitely rose and helped his team win,” St. Dom’s Coach Marty Bressler said. “I tip my cap, Sacopee played very well.”

Jeremy Phelan gave St. Dom’s an early lead, with an assist from Leo Naous. Alex Roy added an unassisted goal in the second half for the Saints.

Richie Watson and Connor Meggison scored Sacopee’s first two goals, helping the Hawks build a 3-1 halftime lead.

Sacopee’s Matt Day and St. Dom’s keeper Matt Gosselin each stopped nine shots.

LEAVITT 2, MORSE 1: Garrett Addison scored the tying goal with 2:45 remaining in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Hornets (5-6-4) converted all four of their chances in the penalty kick tiebreaker to beat No. 10 Morse (4-8-3) in a Class B South prelim.

Lucas Ouimet put the Shipbuilders ahead in the second half. After two scoreless overtimes, Morse made its first three penalty kicks but missed the last two.

Leavitt advances to face No. 2 Freeport in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH: Athletic Director James Coffey announced that Dawn Armandi has resigned as head coach after two seasons, and Larry Nichols will serve as interim coach for the 2018-19 season.

Share

< Previous

Next >