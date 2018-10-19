DULUTH, Minn. — Nick Wolfee and Scott Perunovich had a goal and three assists each Friday night as Minnesota-Duluth sent the University of Maine to its first men’s hockey loss of the season, 8-2.

Minnesota-Duluth (3-1-1, the defending national champion which is ranked third this season, received goals from eight players.

Justin Richards, Peter Krieger and Parker Mackay recorded a goal and an assist each, and Tanner Laderoute, Mikey Anderson and Riley Tufte also had goals.

Tim Doherty and Brady Keeper answered with goals for the Black Bears (2-1), with Mitchell Fossier and Alexis Binner getting assists.

The teams traded first-period goals before Duluth took a 3-2 lead on Krieger’s goal with 1:27 left in the period.

The Bulldogs’ four unanswered goals in the second period then put the game away.

Maine and Minnesota-Duluth will meet again at 8:07 p.m. Saturday before the Black Bears open their Hockey East schedule next weekend with a two-game series at Connecticut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 0: Veronika Pettey had two goals and Aerin Frankel made 25 saves as the Huskies (3-1-1, 2-0-1 Hockey East) handled the Black Bears (4-1, 0-1) at Boston.

Carly Jackson finished with 22 saves for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ALBANY 1, MAINE 0: Frederike Helmke tipped in a penalty corner taken by Dana Bozek in the 58th minute for the Great Danes (11-3, 5-1 American East) against the Black Bears (13-3, 4-2) at Albany, New York.

Lydia Gavner made five saves for Maine.

