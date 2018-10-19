BASKETBALL

The Maine Red Claws, in advance of Saturday’s 1 p.m. NBA G League draft, announced that former G League All-Star Marcus Georges-Hunt will rejoin the Red Claws in training camp.

In addition, the Red Claws announced that Justin Bibbs, Nick King and Jeff Roberson, who all participated in Boston Celtics training camp, were designated to Maine.

Georges-Hunt played 45 games for Maine in the 2016-17 season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Last season, he played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 1.4 points in 42 games. Bibbs averaged 13.3 points a game at Virginia Tech last season. King averaged 21 points at Middle Tennessee State, and Roberson 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds at Vanderbilt.

Maine also traded Daniel Dixon’s rights to the Northern Arizona Suns in exchange for the rights to Archie Goodwin, who played 34 games between Greensboro and Northern Arizona last season.

PREP SCHOOLS

FIELD HOCKEY: Andrea Caradonna’s penalty corner shot in the waning seconds of the game gave Berwick Academy (9-2-1) a 1-0 victory over Hebron (6-4) in South Berwick

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: The All England Club says it will introduce fifth-set tiebreakers next year when a match reaches 12-12.

Wimbledon is the second of the four majors to use a fifth-set tiebreaker to determine a singles match. The U.S. Open, however, starts its fifth-set tiebreakers at 6-6.

At the Australian Open and the French Open, players still have to win by two games in the final set.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal, two assists and the shootout winner as the visiting Florida Panthers recovered after giving up a three-goal lead in the second period and beat the Washington Capitals 6-5 for their first victory of the season.

In a wacky, back-and-forth game, Florida coughed up a 4-1 advantage and allowed the tying goal with 1:25 left.

Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and two assists and scored in the shootout for the Panthers.

• The Golden Knights signed forward Alex Tuch to a $33.25 million, seven-year extension.

• Coyotes center Christian Dvorak is sidelined indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Scott Dunlap and Fran Quinn shot 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim led the LPGA Shanghai by one stroke at the halfway point after shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the second round.

PGA: Brooks Koepka shot a 7-under par 65 to move to within one shot of the lead in the CJ Cup at Jeju Island, South Korea.

At the Nine Bridges course, Koepka made an eagle on his closing hole to finish on 8-under par 136 after two rounds, just one stroke behind Scott Piercy.

