I’m excited to throw my support behind Emily Figdor for the open District 2 Portland Board of Public Education seat.

Emily is a consummate champion for the interests of the people. She’s always on the front lines, advancing just causes and growing the culture around civic engagement, social justice and educational reform.

She’s a true thought leader and is excellent at navigating the legislative process. And because she’s a team player, Emily knows how to get important initiatives done.

With Emily on the school board, the people of Portland will have a tireless advocate for the welfare and educational opportunities of our next generation. Please join me in voting for Emily on Nov. 6.

Patrick Roche

founder and president, Think Tank Coworking

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >