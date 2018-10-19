I am writing from a unique perspective in that I cannot legally vote yet. As president of the senior class, I am in touch with the mood of Scarborough High School. I am not writing in any official capacity; I’m writing to demonstrate my understanding of the climate.

First, I support Sarah Leighton, who is running to fill a three-year term on the school board. Sarah has a passion for this town and wants to make a long-term commitment to it. She is young and will bring a diverse perspective to a board that needs fresh blood.

Second, I support Amy Glidden, who is running for a one-year term. Amy has proven her leadership and commitment to the school board and our town through the last six months. Amy has done her homework and will be prepared to hit the ground running if she is elected.

I urge everyone in Scarborough to vote Nov. 6.

Claire Merrill

Scarborough

