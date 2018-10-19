According to Ballotpedia: “Openness, accountability and honesty define government transparency. … It is at the heart of how citizens hold their public officials accountable.”

A large group of candidates is vying for the open seats on the Scarborough Board of Education, but I can say with certainty that April Sither, Amy Glidden, Alicia Giftos, Nick Gill and Betsy Gleysteen are candidates who demonstrate true transparency.

I have watched each of them study the issues and then be a clear voice of reason in outlining a solution. I then watched as they responded with great insight on these issues and welcomed every question.

“Transparency” is just a word; it’s the deeds that matter. April, Amy, Alicia, Nick and Betsy have impressed me with striving to display transparency. Their commitment to this core value is evident.

Please elect April Sither, Amy Glidden, Alicia Giftos, Nick Gill and Betsy Gleysteen to the Board of Education.

Sarah Sandler

Scarborough

