I have observed Jeanne Swanton over the last few years as she has presented and worked with the Portland Board of Public Education on a number of initiatives, including the school funding bond passed in 2017. She brings a passion for her work and her opinions, but is open to others and willing to engage in meaningful and productive discussions.

As school board chair, I am keenly aware of the challenges facing the students of Portland as well as the vast opportunities we have in front of us. To move forward, we are going to have to work together and find creative and sustainable solutions. Jeanne has a proven track record of collaboration and of getting things done for the students of Portland. I would eagerly welcome her as a valuable addition to the board.

I strongly support her and urge voters in District 2 to vote for Jeanne Swanton on Nov. 6.

Anna Trevorrow

Portland

