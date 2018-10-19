Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, is running unopposed for a fourth term in the Maine House from District 34, which encompasses the southern third of the city.

Gattine, 55, is a health care executive who, prior to his election to the Legislature, served three terms on the Westbrook City Council and chaired the city’s charter commission.

Drew Gattine

He has served as the Democratic co-chairman of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

In 2016, Gov. Paul Le- Page left Gattine an expletive-filled voicemail because he believed Gattine had called him racist.

The governor later learned he was wrong about Gattine’s comment and apologized.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: