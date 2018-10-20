The Maine Turnpike Authority has canceled a travel alert issued to warn of traffic backups southbound near Kennebunk on Saturday morning.
A two-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike near exit 25 southound created a traffic backup Saturday morning.
The vehicles crashed between exit 25 in Kennebunk and exit 19 in Wells at about 9:45 a.m. The left and center lane were shut down.
Erin Courtney, turnpike spokeswoman, said the crash was due to a medical emergency. She said one person was being treated on the scene for a medical issue. There were no other injuries, she said.
