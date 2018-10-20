CUMBERLAND — Falmouth sophomore Sofie Matson and Deering senior Alec Troxell turned in the fastest times of the day at the Southern Maine Cross Country Championships Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Area.

Running in Class A, Matson finished the hilly 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 22.73 seconds. She is the defending state champion.

Troxell defended his regional crown in 16:51.63.

The team titles went to the Bonny Eagle girls and Scarborough boys in Class A, York’s boys and girls in Class B and Maine Coast Waldorf boys and Maranacook girls in Class C.

Sophomores Lila Gaudrault (19:34) of Cape Elizabeth and Martin Horne (16:56) of Freeport won Class B individual titles. In Class C, senior Henry Spritz (17:40) of Waynflete and Olivia Reynolds (20:15) of Maine Coast Waldorf won their races.

Schools finishing among the top half of their regional field qualified for next Saturday’s state championships in Belfast, as did the top 30 individuals in each class.

