BIDDEFORD — The game couldn’t have started much better for the top-ranked Biddeford High field hockey team.

The start of the second half wasn’t as nice.

Midfielder Hailey Allen injured her knee 1:15 into the half but the Tigers held on for a 1-0 victory against fourth-seeded Falmouth in a Class A South semifinal despite being outshot 9-0 in the second half.

Biddeford is the host site for all three of the South finals Tuesday. The Tigers (15-0-1) will play second-ranked Westbrook (14-1-1) at a time to be determined in a rematch of last year’s regional final won by Westbrook, 2-0. Biddeford beat the Blue Blazes 2-0 in the regular season.

Falmouth (10-4-2) tied Biddeford in the regular season.

Maddy Dineen scored for Biddeford 2:35 into the game on a well-executed penalty corner off an assist by Allen. Dineen was uncovered on the right side and smoothly pushed a shot back to the left side of the cage.

The tenor of the game changed dramatically when Allen injured her right knee.

“When Hailey went down, she’s like our quarterback. We call her Tom Brady,” said Biddeford Coach Caitlin Albert. “We rely on her for so much. Who was going to be able to fill those shoes and do it quickly?”

Megan Mourmouras switched from forward to center midfield and forward Paige Laverriere dropped into a midfield role.

“I knew once she got hurt I was going to have to step up to the challenge,” Mourmouras said.

Obviously in pain and unable to bear weight on her leg, Allen did return to the game for a few minutes only to crumple to the ground while attempting a free hit. Albert said there’s some hope Allen’s injury is “just a bad bruise” and she might be able to return for the regional final.

As Biddeford was still reeling from Allen’s injury, Falmouth ratcheted up its pressure. After one save by keeper Taylor Wildes, Harmonie Coolbroth of Biddeford was forced to step in front of a rebound shot, resulting in a penalty stroke for Falmouth.

Wildes made the save on Liberty Ladd’s low shot, aimed near the center of the cage, with her hand pad.

“That was my first stroke of the season,” Wildes said. “I knew we didn’t have Hailey and knew I couldn’t afford to let this goal in.”

Falmouth continued to pressure. Wildes made another key save on an Emma Cohen shot and a Sara Wentworth bid went off the right post.

“We did everything but get the ball in the net,” said Falmouth Coach Robin Haley. “We had our opportunities.”

