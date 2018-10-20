I think that I speak for most of the public right now regarding all of the political ads on TV for the upcoming election, regardless of your political party.

I have a novel idea: Instead of bashing each other and saying things that very often are not true, why not just have the candidates present their goals and how they want to achieve them?

Let’s try this simple idea, as it just might work!

Patsy McDonough

Portland

