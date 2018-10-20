With pride and purpose, I fully endorse the candidacy of Democrat Chris Kessler and hope many others join me in voting for this fine young man to serve us in the Maine House of Representatives (representing South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, District 32).

I have known Chris and his family for a long time and am always so impressed by his deep caring for people, progressive ideas and listening ear. He is a hard worker and diligent researcher who is well-versed and read on the many issues facing our state and has genuine concern for the people of his district and how they can improve their lives.

I am extremely confident that not only would his voice make a fine addition to Augusta, but is much needed at this time. Let’s get out the vote in November and vote for Chris Kessler. Thank you!

Don Russell

South Portland

