Spencer Thibodeau is a thoughtful, hard-working advocate for District 2 on the Portland City Council. As residents of the Oakdale neighborhood, we encourage our neighbors to vote for his re-election Nov. 6.

We’ve consistently been impressed with Spencer’s accessibility and responsiveness while on the council. During his first campaign, he pledged a “24-hour response time” rule for any constituent communications, and he’s stuck to it.

Spencer has worked hard to address concerns in the Oakdale neighborhood. He helped lead the charge to install a crosswalk on Falmouth Street, making our neighborhood and the University of Southern Maine campus safer for pedestrians. He also shows up as a community member. We’ve loved seeing him lead the Portland Lantern Walk in Deering Oaks.

With a need for young, inspiring leadership in our country, it is refreshing to have local politicians like Spencer running. He has our vote Nov. 6.

Annie Leahy and Mike Carey

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >