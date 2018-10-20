Is anyone else struck by the parallels between Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and that of Erica Cole before the Portland City Council earlier this year?

In April, Cole testified to her abuse at the hands of a man whose privilege, wealth and power were built on his business dealings with our city. Despite his guilty plea, our councilors voted against revoking a city contract, allowing him to continue to profit in our name.

We don’t just need to #BelieveWomen – we need to act to end violence against women. This November we can, and should, replace councilors whose votes upheld a domestic abuser’s privilege and who are woefully out of touch with progressive voters. Vote for District 2 candidate Jon Torsch and at-large candidate Joey Brunelle, whose campaign platforms are rooted in the conviction that people matter more than profits.

Kathryn Sykes

Portland

