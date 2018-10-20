A Limington man was arrested on a charge of heroin possession during a vehicle stop in Limington on Friday night and was later found to have additional drugs hidden in his clothes, according to the York County sheriff.

Sheriff William King said Patrick Gomes, 40, was arrested during a traffic violation stop on Sokokis Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Gomes was a passenger in the vehicle.

He was previously arrested in the summer for maintaining a meth lab and was out on bail, King said.

A search found Gomes in possession of suspected heroin and he was arrested, the sheriff said in a statement.

Later Gomes was found to be in possession of what is believed to be meth, which was found tied to the inside of his pants at the York County Jail, King said.

Gomes was also charged with an additional count of possession of illegal drugs and trafficking in prison contraband. He is being held without bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned by video on Monday.

