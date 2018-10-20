BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards, ran for 107 and had a hand in three touchdowns Saturday in No. 18 Penn State’s 33-28 victory against Indiana.

Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied to snap a two-game losing streak after Indiana (4-4, 1-4) took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter on Steve Scott’s 3-yard touchdown run.

(1) ALABAMA 58, TENNESSEE 21: Tua Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes to four receivers and Alabama (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern) started fast again in a victory over Tennessee (3-4, 1-3) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

(3) CLEMSON 41, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 7: Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 308 yards, Travis Etienne rushed for three touchdowns and Clemson (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) turned an expected showdown with visiting North Carolina State (5-1, 2-1) into a rout.

(5) LOUISIANA STATE 19, (22) MISSISSIPPI STATE 3: Michael Divinity Jr.’s interception set up Nick Brossette’s short touchdown run, Cole Tracy kicked four field goals, and LSU (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern) beat Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3) at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(6) MICHIGAN 21, (24) MICHIGAN STATE 7: Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes and Michigan (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed win over Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) at East Lansing, Michigan.

(9) OKLAHOMA 52, TEXAS CHRISTIAN 27: Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon had 100-yard rushing games with scores, and Oklahoma (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) rebounded from its only loss by beating TCU (3-4, 1-3) at Fort Worth, Texas.

(10) CENTRAL FLORIDA 37, EAST CAROLINA 10: Darriel Mack Jr. rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Central Florida (7-0, 4-0 American Athletic) forced five turnovers in beating East Carolina (2-5, 0-4) at Greenville, North Carolina.

(15) WASHINGTON 27, COLORADO 13: Jake Browning threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller on fourth down with less than four minutes left, and Washington (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) held off Colorado (5-2, 2-2) at Seattle.

(19) IOWA 23, MARYLAND 0: Nate Stanley threw for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) pummeled Maryland (4-3, 2-2) at Iowa City, Iowa.

TEMPLE 24, (20) CINCINNATI 20: Anthony Russo threw a tying, 20-yard scoring pass with 49 seconds left to Brandon Mack, then a 25-yard TD to Isaiah Wright in overtime as Temple (5-3, 4-0 American Athletic) beat Cincinnati (6-1, 2-1) at Philadelphia.

(21) SOUTH FLORIDA 38, CONNECTICUT 30: Johnny Ford rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns to help South Florida (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) shrug off a slow start and beat Connecticut (1-6, 0-4) at Tampa, Florida.

(23) WISCONSIN 49, ILLINOIS 20: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards, and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois (3-4, 1-3) at Madison, Wisconsin.

PRINCETON 29, HARVARD 21: John Lovett ran for one TD and threw for another to lead Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) over Harvard (3-3, 1-2) at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ELON 38, RICHMOND 28: In their first career starts, Jalen Greene and Jaylan Thomas combined for four touchdowns to lead Elon (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic) over visiting Richmond (3-5, 1-4).

DARTMOUTH 28, COLUMBIA 12: Rashaad Cooper ran for 82 yards and a touchdown that led to 21 unanswered points in the second half as Dartmouth (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) rolled over Columbia (3-3, 0-3) at New York.

DELAWARE 38, NEW HAMPSHIRE 14: Troy Reeder’s blocked punt and Cam Kitchen’s interception set up a pair of one-play drives and Delaware (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic) went on to beat New Hampshire (1-6, 0-4) at Durham, New Hampshire.

STONY BROOK, 52, RHODE ISLAND 14: Jordan Gowins and Donald Liotine combined for 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Stony Brook (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic) surged past visiting Rhode Island (4-3, 2-2).

EARLHAM SET a Division III record for consecutive losses with 51 with a 64-20 loss to Franklin. The Indiana school hasn’t won since 2013, but hosts winless Defiance (0-7) on Nov. 3.

