WATERVILLE — Walter Thilley kicked a 34-yard field goal with 13 seconds lift as the Colby football team beat Hamilton 23-21 on Saturday to give Coach Jack Cosgrove his first win at the school.

Cosgrove is in his first season at Colby after coaching at the University of Maine for 23 years and stepping aside in 2015.

Thilley also kicked a 30-yard field goal with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter to bring Colby (1-5) within one, 21-20. Hamilton (2-5) had taken the lead on a 1-yard run by Mitch Bierman with 2:50 left in the third.

The Continentals took a 7-0 lead on a 40-yard interception return by Sam Bowen in the first quarter. Bernie Sander caught a 16-yard TD pass from Matt Hersch to tie it later in the first. Thilley then kicked a 36-yard field goal with 2:44 left in the first half to give the Mules a 10-7 lead.

Kenny Gray hit Billy Wagner with an 8-yard scoring pass early in the third to give Hamilton the lead back before Jake Schwern scored on a 1-yard run for the Mules.

HUSSON 54, ANNA MARIA 14: Cory Brandon threw for three first-quarter scores as the Eagles (5-2, 4-0 Eastern Collegiate Football) opened up a 47-7 halftime lead and rolled past the AmCats (1-6, 1-2) at homecoming in Bangor.

MIDDLEBURY 35, BATES 34: The Panthers (4-2, 4-2 NESCAC) opened up a 28-6 lead midway through the second quarter and held off a second-half rally by the Bobcats (0-6, 0-6) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Christian Sanfi scored on a 1-yard plunge for Bates to end the first half and a 49-yard pass from Brendan Costa to Jackson Hayes early in the second cut the deficit to 28-20.

Drew Jacobs added a 17-yard scamper for Middlebury to extend the lead back to 35-20, but touchdown passes by Costa got the Bobcats within a point.

TRINITY 48, BOWDOIN 6: Seamus Lambert was 22 of 29 with 280 yards passing and three touchdowns as the Bantams (5-1) cruised past the Polar Bears (0-6) at Brunswick.

NORWICH 15, MAINE MARITIME 7: Matt Dunn connected with Taj-Calvin Johnson early in the fourth quarter to give the Cadets (2-5, 1-3 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference) a 15-0 lead as they held off the Mariners (0-7, 0-5) at Castine.

Dominic Casale caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Sawyer with 5:09 left but the Mariners did not get another possession.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 70, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 13: Alec Coleman passed 171 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 114 yards and four touchdowns as the Golden Bears (6-1, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (1-5, 1-3) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

