The Maine Red Claws selected center John Bohannon (58th overall, UTEP), guard Tyquan Rolon (62nd overall, Le Moyne), guard Duane Wilson (63rd overall, Texas A&M), and center Schnider Herard (86th overall, Mississippi State) in the G League draft Saturday.

P.J. Dozier and Walter Lemon Jr. will join the Red Claws on two-way contracts from the Boston Celtics, joining returning players Vitto Brown, Marcus Georges-Hunt and Dallas Lauderdale.

Brandon Bailey returns for his second year as coach.

GOLF

PGA: Brooks Koepka improved his chances of taking over as the No. 1 golfer in the world, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 for a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges at Jeju Island, South Korea.

Koepka, 28, who trailed by one stroke after two rounds, will move to the top of the world rankings if he wins.

LPGA: Carlota Ciganda of Spain fired a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Sei Young Kim after the third round of the LPGA Shanghai.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jay Haas shot a 7-under 65 – missing his age by a stroke – to take a two-shot lead in the playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY: Noah Cates scored in the first period, Riley Tufte had one in the second and Cole Koepka added another in the third as Minnesota-Duluth (4-1-1) held on for a 3-2 victory against visiting Maine (2-2).

Down 3-0, Maine received goals from Rob Michel and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle who appeared in eight NFL title game with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns during the 1950s and ’60s, died at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. He was 87.

Modzelewski spent 14 years in the NFL, eight with the Giants that included six title games. He teamed with Andy Robustelli, Rosey Grier and Jim Katcavage on one of the league’s great defensive lines.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: John Hunter Nemechek drove away from championship contender Daniel Hemric late in the race at Kansas City, Kansas, to earn his first victory in a race that gave the playoffs a big shakeup.

An opening-lap crash involving four playoff drivers ultimately knocked Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric from the race. Cole Custer lost his power steering and was forced to make a series of repairs, leaving him several laps down and never in contention.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton secured the pole for the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin, Texas, where the Mercedes driver could clinch a fifth Formula One title.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Ryan MacKinnan, Mike Cornell, Tyler Barnes and Jeff Kubiak scored as the Worcester Railers (2-1) earned a 4-1 win over the Maine Mariners (0-3) 4-1 in the Mariners’ first road game.

Riley Bournonnais scored for Maine.

