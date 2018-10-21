It’s a ridiculous proposition if you think about it for even a second.

Why would the Red Sox even consider putting their best player and stud of a right fielder, Mookie Betts, at second base when the Red Sox lose their designated hitter in the National League ballpark in order to keep J.D. Martinez in the World Series lineup by playing him in the outfield?

Are they looking for an excuse to bring Betts into harm’s way because of a takeout slide at second base or some unaccustomed body movement he might make?

Do they really think they can get adequate defense from Betts returning to the minor league position he played until the middle of 2014 – four-plus years ago?

Are they willing to accept a dropoff in defense at two positions – right field and second base?

Aren’t the Red Sox getting just a little too cute and a little too smart for their own good?

The answers to all of the above should be obvious, but the Red Sox sure seem as if they want to milk this semicontrived, just-plausible-enough storyline as much as they can. After all, the Sox used Chris Sale out of the bullpen against the Yankees in Game 4 of the Division Series when there was only a slim chance of that. Will all this talk make their World Series opponent wonder how much of this is bluff and bluster and how much is real?

Mind games are fine, as long as nobody takes it into a real game.

Which is why Betts spent time at second base during batting practice Saturday, not only taking groundballs like he frequently does, but also flipping the ball to second and making some double play moves as well, a bit more extensive than his usual routine.

When he was done, he was ready for the questions and he announced he is ready for the switch.

“If the time comes and that happens, it’s what (Manager Alex Cora) decides to do – he hasn’t steered us wrong, so no reason to not trust him,” said Betts. “I’ll be ready for whatever. Got to do anything to get the ring, that’s the most important thing.”

And if he did see a “2B” next to his name instead of the usual “RF,” well, the strangeness of the sight would not last forever.

“Probably be excited, nervous, too, just one of those things where you’ve got to do whatever it takes to win,” he said.

Cora seemed to enjoy the intrigue, or at least didn’t mind playing along that this was at least under consideration.

“I was just joking with him, I’m like, ‘There’s a reason you’re the right fielder,'” said Cora. “He feels that he’s great at second. I don’t know. I never saw it. If you ask him, he’s like, ‘I’m great.’ If you ask (Dustin) Pedroia, then he’ll say, ‘He sucked!’ So there’s a lot that goes into it.

“We’ve got some pretty good second basemen. We’ve got some good outfielders. Like I said, we’re in the World Series. The conversation was going to come up. One thing for sure, J.D. is going to play. That’s clear. So we’ll see which alignment is better, which lineup is better, and we’ll make decisions accordingly.”

The argument for putting Betts at second would be to allow the Red Sox to maximize their offense at a time when they will lose the designated hitter. Regular second baseman Ian Kinsler is a very good defender but has been inconsistent offensively. He was just 2 for 11 in the AL Championship Series, after going 4 for 13 in the Division Series. Brock Holt was also poor at the plate in the ALCS (1 for 9), though obviously much better in his one game in the Division Series, when he hit for the cycle.

Adding intrigue to the possibility is that Betts did play second base this season – once. On Aug. 3, when Kinsler strained his hamstring stealing a base in the first inning, acting manager Ron Roenicke (Cora was ejected earlier in the inning) moved Betts to second. He played there for six innings and handled the two groundballs hit to him.

That’s the pro-Betts-at-second case.

The anti-Betts case is easier to make.

Boston’s vaunted outfield defense will not be intact with Martinez in the mix. So, Andrew Benintendi or Jackie Bradley Jr. could sit, which probably would happen anyway against a left-handed starter, with Betts moving to center and Benintendi or Bradley playing the corner spot where Martinez isn’t. Dodger Stadium has a symmetrical outfield, so there is no obvious, shorter corner outfield spot for Martinez.

“We’ll see who we play, the matchups … So those are the cool conversations that come with where we’re at,” said Cora. “And I don’t mind that. So we’ll talk about it. You’re going to see Mookie taking groundballs at second, but he’s been doing it the whole season, so do not overreact with it. That’s part of his preparation. But we’ll talk. We’ll talk about it.”

We’re all talking about it. It’s fun to talk about. Talk is fine. But doing it?

Don’t do it.

