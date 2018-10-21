Some conventional beliefs should be examined. One such belief is that businesspeople have the requisite skills for political leadership.

The Maine Sunday Telegram profile of Shawn Moody played directly into this mythology. Business leaders, especially small-business leaders, are accustomed to being “the boss,” with little or no need to effectively communicate and work with others who do not share their singular beliefs and interests.

True political leaders have a very different set of skills: communication with and listening to others, effective delegation of responsibility and oversight of government agencies, articulation of future opportunities, tolerance for criticism and willingness to compromise when necessary to solve problems. Clearly our experience with Gov. LePage and President Trump demonstrates the foolishness of overestimating the benefit of the entry of business leaders into political leadership.

Douglas Lynch

Portland

