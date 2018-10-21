As the founder of Addison Woolley Gallery, I am always proud when any of our associated artists wins praise in a review. And in Dan Kany’s review of the Bruce Brown-curated show “Everyday Maine” (Sept. 30), David Wade and Diane Hudson earn high praise, while I am also lucky enough to be mentioned.

Dan’s finely worded review takes the reader through the exhibit while feeling the joy he does as he describes in detail what he is seeing.

“Everyday Maine,” at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta, is quite probably the most important show in Maine in quite some time. And the most important part of Dan’s review is his tribute to Bruce Brown, so generously and beautifully written and with great respect. Bruce deserves every word and more.

It is an honor to participate in such a fine exhibit. Dave has likened the show to Edward Steichen’s historic exhibit, “The Family of Man.” I told my husband that and he replied, “The Family of Maine.” It is indeed.

Susan Porter

Peaks Island

