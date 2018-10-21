Look what Sen. Susan Collins has done. She has aided and abetted the president, who now calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s reluctant testimony a “hoax” and a fabrication. The man was an ignorant, misogynistic, offensive bully before, and now he is likely to be even worse, thanks to his so-called “victory” in getting the Senate to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Truly, there are no winners – not the Senate, not the Supreme Court, not the FBI and not American women who have suffered sexual assault and been disbelieved.

While the current Senate and House may be out of touch regarding the experience of women, the reality of climate change and the health care needs of everyday Americans, you can make a difference by how you vote this midterm election.

Jim Owen

Belfast

