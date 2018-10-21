As an island resident, I can’t help but see how much we need Democrat Janet Mills as our next governor.

Residents of Vinalhaven struggle to pay their medical bills – she is for expanding Medicaid. Our school struggles to support children at every level of education who are affected by childhood trauma – she is a passionate voice for public education, while her opponent suspects that we may already spend too much on education. And it is no secret that we are in the midst of an opiod crisis. Janet gets that, and she’s firmly committed to battling it.

As attorney general, she’s proven her ability to stand firm in the face of enormous pressure. We need her to stand firm for us – not just on the islands, but across the state of Maine.

Kelly Frick Richards

Vinalhaven

