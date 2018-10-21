It is so important to our state that we bring ourselves out of the quagmire that Gov. LePage has created. As a state representative, I have seen Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills fight for the mentally ill, the expansion of Medicaid and the distribution of Narcan to first responders.

Janet works tirelessly for us. She has done so for her whole life. Over 30 years ago she helped found the nonpartisan Maine Women’s Lobby, which focuses on women and children in Maine. She cares about Medicaid expansion and health care for all. She cares about renewable energy, jobs and our workforce.

Janet is independent, educated, thoughtful, brave and caring. She is from the 2nd District and really knows our state. She will work tirelessly for us and for you.

Your vote is important. Don’t throw it away. Vote for a candidate who can win!

Christine Burstein, R.N.

Democratic state representative

Lincolnville

