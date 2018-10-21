I strongly oppose Question 1, which aims to essentially double state income taxes for Maine’s higher-earning residents to fund in-home health care.

Keep in mind that the cutoff for this is $128,400 per household. This initiative is funded by the Maine People’s Alliance. If you read their literature (mainepeoplesalliance.org/fairshare), you will see that their endgame is to have people who are in the top 10 percent of income earners (over about $130,000 for a family) to pay about 22 percent of their income in state and local taxes.

The home care provision has no length-of-residency requirements. So one could literally move from anywhere and immediately qualify for “free” home care.

Maine needs to attract more small-business owners, doctors and dentists.

Also note that all four candidates for governor are against Question 1.

Tim Fossett

Kennebunk

Share

< Previous

Next >