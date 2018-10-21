According to recent polls, access to affordable health care is one of the most important issues on voters’ minds this election season. Not a week goes by without some aspect of the cost of health care, or Medicaid expansion, appearing in the headlines. The debate between supporters of what is now law and those who oppose expansion is being closely monitored by the 70,000 Mainers who are eligible to receive MaineCare.

As executive director of Sacopee Valley Health Center, I witness firsthand the need in our community for expanding access to high-quality health care. Once Medicaid expansion is implemented, we will be able to see more patients and address patient needs.

Access to quality health care is dependent on things many of us take for granted, such as access to transportation, food and lodging. Mainers shouldn’t have to pick between putting food on the table or going to the doctor. When it comes to increasing access to preventive and primary care, Medicaid expansion is a chief way to prevent Mainers from having to make those impossible choices.

Unfortunately, until our elected officials implement the law as passed, many people will continue to go without the care they need, deserve and are due under the law.

This year’s candidates have made their positions known on Medicaid expansion, and bold lines have been drawn. Voters have a clear choice in November. We can elect local, state and federal candidates who strongly support the right of Mainers to have timely access to high-quality, affordable health care, or we can turn our back on those who most urgently need our support.

Maine has a longstanding history of caring for those in need, and I, for one, hope the vote Nov. 6 reflects that tradition of support.

Lynn Kearney

executive director, Sacopee Valley Health Center

Porter

Share

< Previous

Next >