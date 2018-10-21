In a front-page story Oct. 14, you devoted much sympathetic coverage to the Maine women who disagreed with Sen. Susan Collins’ “yes” vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Some went all the way to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate their opposition – they obviously believed the 30- to 35-year-old accusations of sexual harassment, up to and including gang rape, and it is not stretching a point to say that your staff writer, Megan Doyle, agreed with them.

The accusations against the judge are all recent, from out of nowhere and cannot be proven or disproven. If you want to believe them, you can, but in his long legal career Judge Kavanaugh has undergone seven FBI background checks, and nothing like the recent accusations of sexual harassment has ever been turned up – ever.

Meanwhile, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He has been accused of assaulting Karen Monahan. She is an active Democrat, and she has provided medical records showing she discussed the alleged abuse with her physician and work supervisor, during which time she named the congressman. (Please note that I said “alleged” abuse.) A second credible claim of assault against the congressman is backed up by a 911 call identifying him as the perpetrator.

Minnesota Democrats have endorsed Ellison for the office of state attorney general. As such, he would be responsible for enforcing domestic violence and rape laws. Surely such a story is worth your attention.

Terence McManus

New Sharon

