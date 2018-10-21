When I got home from the hospital after treatment for a heart condition, I was lucky enough to have insurance that paid for home care.

Question 1 would provide everyone who needs it with professional in-home care, regardless of the quality of their insurance or size of their income. According to a recent study by the Muskie School, 27,000 Mainers could benefit from Question 1. It would be paid for by a slight increase in the taxes paid by our most well-off citizens: those individuals making over $128,400 a year.

Opponents of universal home care, including the nursing home lobby, are bringing up a lot of phony objections to what is a reasonable proposal. If everyone reading this considers for a moment what you’d do if you had a sudden need for home care, I think you’ll agree with me that Question 1 deserves our votes.

Lionel Gregoire

Saco

