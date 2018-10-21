A Parsonsfield man was arrested Sunday on charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct after allegedly throwing a bottle at a York County sheriff’s deputy.
Jason Goan, 32, was arrested early Sunday morning by deputies, Sheriff William King said in a statement.
King said that police were called at 3:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at a home on Elm Street in Parsonsfield, where they heard yelling and screaming. Goan was outside and threw a bottle at an approaching deputy, nearly hitting him, King said.
Occupants of the home had said Goan was causing a disturbance and threatened to harm them, according to the sheriff.
Bail was set at $600. Goan is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.
