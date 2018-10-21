JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Brooks Koepka is golf’s new No. 1 after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges by four strokes Sunday.

Koepka, who displaced Dustin Johnson for the world’s top ranking, shot a final-round 8-under 64 for a 21-under total of 267. Koepka, who never had held the top ranking, led by four strokes after three rounds.

“To be No. 1 is something I’ve dreamed of as a kid,” Koepka said. “I don’t think this one is going to sink in.”

Gary Woodland made it interesting. Woodland started the day five strokes behind Koepka, who was only 1 under after nine. Woodland pulled level after making six birdies in seven holes on the front nine.

The two dueled on the back nine, with Woodland scoring birdies on 15 and 16 to again pull level. But Koepka did the same, and a bogey by Woodland on the par-3 17th gave Koepka the cushion he needed to close out the win with an eagle on the 18th.

LPGA: Danielle Kang shot a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA Shanghai by two strokes for her second career title.

Kang, who started the final round one stroke off the lead, offset a lone bogey on the par-5 fourth hole with four birdies after the turn to finish at 13-under 275 and hold off a late charge by Lydia Ko, who had the day’s lowest score of 66.

Ko tied for second at 11 under with a group that included Brittany Altomare (71), Ariya Jutanugarn (71) and the overnight co-leader, Sei Young Kim (72).

CHAMPIONS: Woody Austin shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in the playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia.

Austin, 54, finished with an 11-under total for three rounds. He won his fourth senior title and first since 2016.

