Two styles of frozen pizza have been recalled by Hannaford Supermarkets, which cited the potential for bacterial contamination.

The Scarborough-based supermarket chain on Monday issued a recall for Taste of Inspirations Asian Pizza and for South of the Border Pizza.

“Product has the potential to have bacterial contamination,” Hannaford said in a warning posted on its product recall website.

Hannaford said that any product that has been recalled by the producer is immediately removed from grocery store shelves.

News Center Maine said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Customers who purchased either style of frozen pizza are being asked to return the item or provide a proof of purchase to receive a full refund.

