I am writing to suggest that Alan Caron is past his deadline for fulfilling his promise to his earliest supporters that he would withdraw from the 2018 governor’s race if his polling numbers were low. It might be a different story if ranked-choice voting were in place for the gubernatorial contest in the general election, but this is not the case.

Thanks to Caron, Terry Hayes and their teams for raising important issues. I trust that they will stay engaged in the future of Maine. But they should pull out of the gubernatorial race now, in time to give early voters the opportunity to select another candidate.

Jenny Scheu

Portland

