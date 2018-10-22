I have been active in politics for 50 years, and I’ve been a lawyer for 50 years. It isn’t often that I can say a candidate is perfect for the job. But independent Jonathan Sahrbeck is perfect for the job of Cumberland County district attorney.

I have known Jonathan Sahrbeck for most of his life, particularly while he was a student, and for the last 13 years I’ve watched him distinguish himself after law school as a prosecutor in Fall River and Lowell, Massachusetts, then back home in York County and for the last several years in Cumberland County.

If you were interviewing to hire a district attorney, you’d hire Jonathan Sahrbeck. He has prosecuted hundreds of cases and is an expert in the field of law enforcement. He’s known for his judgment, discernment, sensitivity to criminal victims’ needs and ability to efficiently manage a variety of cases.

As citizens we’d be blessed to have Jonathan Sahrbeck on our side.

Harold C. Pachios

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >