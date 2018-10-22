What we need desperately in Congress are leaders who know how to bring people together for the good of our great country. Independent Angus King has made friends with Democratic and Republican senators during his first term in the Senate.

Angus is on the right track. Give him six more years to continue building bridges across the aisle.

Mort Mather

Wells

