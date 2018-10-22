What we need desperately in Congress are leaders who know how to bring people together for the good of our great country. Independent Angus King has made friends with Democratic and Republican senators during his first term in the Senate.
Angus is on the right track. Give him six more years to continue building bridges across the aisle.
Mort Mather
Wells
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Dodge Challenger SRT/Hellcat Widebody
-
Local Elections
Two active school community members vie for District 2 seat
-
Local Elections
Portland City Council District 2: Two candidates differ on what issues to tackle for constituents
-
Election 2018
Voters will decide on borrowing $30 million for Maine sewers
-
Local Elections
Sahrbeck faces Gale for Cumberland County DA office